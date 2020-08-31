‘The Rock’ lodi ni Obiena

Humugot ng inspirasyon ang Tokyo Olympics bound at Pilipinong pole vaulter na si Ernest John Obiena sa popular na Canadian American actor at professional wrestler na si Dwayne Johnson habang patuloy itong naghahanda sa susunod nitong sasalihang torneo na inoorganisa ng World Athletics.

“With drive and a bit of talent you can move mountains – #dwaynejohnson,” post ng 24-anyos na si Obiena.

“Last stretch of competition right around the corner. Let’s find the “why” and figure out the “how”.

Huling tumapos na ikalima si Obiena sa sinalihang torneo upang maputol ang apat na sunod na podium finish sa ginanap na Janusz Kusocinski Memorial meet sa Chorzow, Poland. (Lito Oredo)