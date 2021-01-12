TESDA nagpamudmod ng regalo sa mga iskolar

Makakatanggap ng mga toolkit mula sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) ang mga iskolar at graduate nito noong 2019.

“(These are for the scholars who) either completed or started their training programs before Dec. 31, 2020. Funds for these training programs were charged against the 2019 funds, utilization of which was until Dec. 31, 2020,” pahayag ni TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña.

Aniya, kokontakin ang mga iskolar ng mga paaralan kung saan nila natapos ang kanilang training.

“As long as they are under the STEP (Special Training for Employment Program), they will receive the toolkits because these are part of the scholarship they availed of,” ani Lapeña.

Ayon sa TESDA, sinuri rin ng mga kinatawan ng Philippine International Trading Corporation (PITC) ang kanilang mga ipamimigay na tool sa mga iskolar.

Halimbawa aniya ng mga toolkit ang mixing bowl, spatula at electric oven para sa kursong Baking and Pastry. Kabilang din sa mga ipamamahagi ay 5,155 package para sa body massage, perform body scrub, perform facial make-up, electrical installation and maintenance. (Issa Santiago)