Tenor Rogelio Peñaverde slates homecoming concert

TENOR Rogelio “Jun” Peñaverde will be presented in a homecoming concert on July 15, 2017, 7:00pm at the Tanghalang Haribon of the Insular Life Tower Filinvest Alabang. Sponsors of the concert are FilFest Cultural Foundation, Insular Life, and Ilustrado LLC.

Pianist Najib Ismail is the tenor’s collaborating artist. Joining them in the stage are sopranos Maricel Peñaverde, Elisanta Cortes and Jenny Garcia, baritone Jillbert Chua, the UST Voice Students Ensemble, and the Singphony alumni choirs.

The program will consist of operatic arias and duets; Broadway songs; Philippine solo and duet, and popular songs. Operatic arias and duets will include the following: Mozart’s Un’aura amorosa (Cosi fan Tutte) & Dies Bildnis (Die Zauberflöte); Donizetti’s Prender moglie (Don Pasquale) with baritone Jillbert Chua; and Verdi’s Libiamo (La Traviata) with soprano Elisanta Cortes.

Broadway songs include Rodger’s Some Enchanted Evening (South Pacific); Tirol’s Blown-Glass Boy (The Forgetting of Snow); Sondheim’s Good Thing Going (Merrily We Roll Along); and Schwartz’ Defying Gravity (Wicked).

Philippine songs include Santiago’s Madaling Araw; Balita’s Parang Maghapon Lamang; Cayabyab’s ‘Prayer of St. Francis’ to be rendered by sopranos Maricel Peñaverde and Jenny Garcia, the UST Voice Students Ensemble, and the Singphony Alumni choirs.

Popular songs lined up are: Henley & Silbar’s Wind Beneath my Wings; Montelibano-McLeod’s I’ve Fallen for You; Falling Leaves composed by tenor Peñaverde himself and arranged by K. Cayabyab; Velarde/de Guzman’s Minamahal Kita/ Maalala Mo Kaya; and Rodger’s With a Song in my Heart.

Peñaverde is a classically trained tenor who has sang various lead opera roles from both the traditional and modern repertoire. He is noted by the New York Times for his “sweet sound” and praised by Opera Magazine as an “incisive tenor”. He has performed, among others, with New York City Opera, Caramoor International Music Festival (where he covered Metropolitan Opera tenor, Lawrence Brownlee) Bronx Opera Company, Taconic Opera of New York, Liederkranz Opera Theater, DiCapo Opera, Bel Cantanti Opera, Tuscia Opera Festival of Italy, and the Cultural Center of the Philippines. He has also performed at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the Hammerstein Ballroom of the Manhattan Center. He made his Off-Broadway debut last year in Figaro 90210, a contemporary adaptation of Mozart’s Le Nozze di Figaro.

Peñaverde has a Master of Music Degree, Major in Voice, from the Manhattan School of Music, where he was a Merit Scholar. He also holds a Bachelor of Music Degree, Major in Voice and Minor in Piano, from the University of Santo Tomas’ Conservatory of Music, where he was a Merit Scholar of the UST Conservatory of Music Alumni Association. Before pursuing music, he obtained a Master of Arts Degree in Communication, Major in Integrated Marketing, from the University of Asia and the Pacific where he was a University Scholar.

For ticket inquiry, please call Marie (0917)817-7261; (0918)941-9472; or 585-3823. Senior Citizens and students will be given a discount.