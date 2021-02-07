Tela ng Abra bida sa bagong National Museum uniform

Inilunsad ng pamunuan ng National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) sa kanilang Facebook page ang kanilang mga bagong uniporme para sa taong 2021.

Alinsunod ito sa Republic Act No. 9242 o ang Philippine Tropical Fabrics Law na layong itaguyod ang mga lokal na tela ng bansa sa pamamagitan ng paggamit nito sa mga uniporme ng mga pampublikong opisyal o mga empleyado.

“The Uniform Committee of the NMP invited various designers and suppliers to present prototype uniforms for its male and female personnel in Manila as well as in the regional, area and site museums,” saad nila sa caption ng post.

“One of the requirements for the proposed uniform is to incorporate a locally woven textile.”

Makikita sa bagong uniporme ang ‘kantarines’ na tela mula La Paz, Abra.

Makikita ito sa neckline area ng blusa ng mga babae at sa collar naman sa barong ng mga lalaki.

“Kantarines/kantarini is a plain weave or a basic type of cotton (and now, more of mixed cotton-polyester) woven cloth using the two-pedal loom. Aside from Abra, weavers from Caoayan and Vigan in Ilocos Sur are also known in weaving this type of cloth, which is characterized by vertical lines or multi-colored narrow stripes.”

Taong 2012 nang makipatulungan ang NMP sa Office of Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda sa pagtataguyod ng mga lokal na tela ng bansa. (Vienne Angeles)