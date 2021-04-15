Team Siquijor pinatalsik, ilang basketbolista suspendido: Senado babalatan bentahan ng laro sa VisMin Cup

POSIBLENG imbestigahan ng Senado ang kontrobersiya na idinulot ng “unprofessional” na laro ng mga player ng ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City at Siquijor Mystics sa Vismin Super Cup nitong Miyerkoles.

Ayon kay Senador Sonny Angara, hihintayin muna niya ang resulta ng imbestigasyon ng Games and Amusement Board (GAB) sa pamumuno ni Chairman Baham Mitra bago pagdesisyunan kung kailangan pang imbestigahan ng Senado.

“If necessary, although I note kumikilos na si Chair Mitra ng GAB. Let’s await their investigation and the results,” pahayag ni Angara, chairman ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (BSP).

“We would like to remind our players that a license to practice profession is not a right, but a concession and a privilege granted by the government,” anang statement ng GAB sa pamamagitan ni chairman Mitra.

“Now, if they fail to abide by the rules, the government has the right to step in to impose necessary sanctions or revoke such privilege.”

Kahapon ay pinatalsik na ng liga ang buong Siquijor Mystics matapos ang kontrobersiyal na laban.

Sa video statement ni league Chief Operations Officer Rocky Chan kahapon, binanggit nito ang ginawang “disgraceful acts to the sport we love the most” ng Mystics at ilang manlalaro ng Heroes.

Ekis na sa liga sina Joshua Alcober, Ryan Buenafe, Vincent Tangcay, Jan Penaflor, Gene Bellaza, Michael Calomot, Frederick Rodriguez, Jopet Quiro, Isagani Gooc, Miguel Castellano, Juan Aspiras, Peter Buenafe at Michael Sereno, head coach Joel Palapal at kanyang staff.

Suspendido naman si wingman Rendell Senining, nag-attempt ng kaliwa at kanang free throw, at magmumulta pa ng P15,000 fine.

Bukod kay Senining, supendido rin sina cager Jercules Tangkay, Reed Juntilla, Monbert Arong, Dawn Ochea at Ferdinand Lusdoc at head coach Francis Auquico para sa first round. Makatatanggap rin ang nabanggit na mga player ng P15,000 fine kada isa habang multa si Auquico ng P30,000. (Dindo Matining & Janiel Abby Toralba)