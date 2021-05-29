Taylor wagi sa iHeartRadio Music Awards

Happy si Taylor Swift sa pagtanggap niya ng Pop Album of the Year for Folklore sa 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“Thank you so much for this award and for honoring an album that I am so proud of. I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into.

“Thank you to the fans for making this album what it was. We all needed to escape into stories, whether movies or TV or film or music, and the fact that you chose this album, I am so honored by that. You really wrapped your arms around it. Someday we’ll get to wrap our arms around each other when we see each other again,” sabi ni Taylor.

Kelan lang ay ginawaran si Taylor ng Global Icon Award sa BRIT Awards in London at sa nakaraang Billboard Music Awards ay napanalunan niya ang Top Female Artist at Top Billboard 200 Artist. (Ruel Mendoza)