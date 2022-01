Taylor tinalakan Blur singer

Hindi pinalagpas ni Taylor Swift ang pag-akusa sa kanya ng Blur lead singer na si Damon Albarn na hindi siya ang sumusulat ng kanyang mga song.

Sey ni Albarn: “She doesn’t write her own songs. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

Sa series of tweets ni Taylor, sinabi niya kay Albarn na kung hindi raw siya gusto nito, wala siyang right to discredit her craft as an artist.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f**ked up to try and discredit my writing. Wow!

“PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering,” tweet ng 11-time Grammy Award winner.

Mabilis naman na nag-aplogize si Albarn sa mga sinabi nito kay Taylor. (Ruel Mendoza)