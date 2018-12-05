Taylor Swift ‘most influential person’ sa Twitter

Si Taylor Swift ang pinarangalan bilang “most influential person on Twitter” for the year of 2018, according to social media monitoring company na Brandwatch.

May mataas na influencer score si Taylor na 98 at tinalo niya sa kanyang category sina Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian at Demi Lovato na may score na 96.

Ang former One Direction member na si Liam Payne ang nag-top sa male category with a score of 97. Tinalo naman niya sa US President Donald Trump sa score na 96.

Ilang celebs na nakakuha naman ng score na 95 ay sina Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Barack Obama, Cristiano Ronaldo at Niall Horan.

Sa taong ito, nag-post lang si Taylor ng 13 original tweets.

“The accounts were ranked according to a selection of criteria that added together to create their influence score. This is a measure of how influential an account is over time, based on the level of genuine engagement they are creating. While lots of follo­wers, retweets and rep­lies will help, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score,” ayon pa sa Brandwatch.

May 83.1 million Twitter followers si Taylor at ilan sa mga nire-retweet niya ay mga post nila Camila Cabello, Charli XCX at ang Rolling Stone.

Nire-retweet din ni Taylor ang tweets ng kanyang mga fan na Swifties.