Tax exemption sa Bibliya ug mga religious item hitinguha sa ubos balay balaoranan

Gitinguha ni House Minority Leader ug Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr., nga malibre sa buhis ang mga Bibliya ug uban pang religious merchandise.

Sa iyang gidang-at nga House Bill No. 2071, tumong niini nga tangtangon ang uban pang gipahamtangvnga buhis sa mga simbahan.

“This bill, therefore, aims to do away with the requirement of certificates for churches to be tax exempt from specific transactions, properties, goods, mechandise, and other articles used actually, directly, and exclusively for religious, charitable, and educational purposes, hence its immediate passage is earnestly requested,” matud ni Abante sa iyang explanatory notes sa balaodnon.

Gawas sa mga religious merchandise, angayan usab nga i-tax exempt ang mga medicine, sport, office appliances ug equipment nga gamiton sa mga simbahan.