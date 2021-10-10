Tautuaa, SMB sinenglot TNT

BUO ANG init na binitbit ni Moala ‘Mo’ Tautuaa Jr. ang San Miguel Beer buhat sa simula pa lang upang languin ang TNT sa Game 4, 116-90, para itabla ang 46th Philipine Basketball Association best-of-seven semifinals nila SA 2-2 sa Don Honorio Ventura Sports University Gym sa Bacolor, Pampanga Linggo ng hapon.

Kinolekta ng 32-year-old, 6-foot-8 center-forward ang 25 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal at 1 block upang pamunuan ang anim pang Beermen na tumoma ng 10 puntos at pataas, at hatakin na lang ang serye sa race-to-two win.

“I feel I did better this time. I am so happy getting my lay-ups. It’s so nice to see the ball go in. Coach Leo (Leovino Austria) got into my room and beat me. No, actually he just told me the game plan and what to do today,” litanya ni Tautuaa.

Kumpletong dinomina ng Beermen ang kabuuan ng laro upang agad na makabalikwas mula masaklap na Game 3 loss, 98-115. Umabante ng 37 points sa pang-apat na larong ito ang SMB, AT hindi pinalamang ang Tropang Giga.

“If you notice in the past three game, we are always in a catch up situation. We had a good start today and avoided a lot of things in our loss in third game. We limit our turnover dahil sa two losses against them, 20 points on turnover, no chance to win. So today, we limit it,” suma ni Austria.

Namuno sa TNT ang 15 pts. ni Jayson William Castro. (Angelito Oredo)