Tapyas budget sa judiciary iligal

Unconstitutional umano ang pagbawas ng Malacañang sa budget ng judiciary sa susunod na taon.

Ayon kay Court Administrator Midas Marquez ngayong taon ang budget ng hudikatura ay P45.13 bilyon.

Para sa susunod na taon humingi ang judiciary ng P67.28 bilyon pero ang ibinigay sa ilalim ng 2022 National Expenditure Program (NEP) ay P44.98 bilyon.

“In Section 3 of Article 8 of the 1987 Constitution it is stated that the judiciary cannot be given a budget lower than what was given to it in the previous year,” sabi ni Marquez.

Dagdag pa nito: “So if the P44.98 billion will be retained in the 2022 budget for the judiciary that will be violating the 1987 Constitution.” (Billy Begas)