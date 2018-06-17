Tapos ka na, Pacquiao – Diaz

MALAPIT nang matapos ang boxing career ni Manny Pacquiao.

Ito ang deklarasyon ng trainer at coach ni WBA 147-pound titlist Lucas Matthysse na si Joel Diaz.

Pagyayabang nito, alam na niya ang diskarte para tapusin ang karera ng 39-anyos na tanging eight-division world champion.

Pero hindi niya ito sasabihin.

“Coming up with a game plan for (Manny) Pacquiao is something that many trainers have tried in the past. Some with success, most with failure – but Lucas Matthysse’s coach believes he knows what has to be done,” dada ng 45-taong gulang na da­ting lightweight specia­list.

Tingin pa nito, sa matinding knockout isasabit ni Pacquiao ang kanyang boxing gloves.

“I think if Lucas (Matthysse) follows the plan the way we are working on and catches Pacquiao in an exchange, we will hurt him. The plan is this – going to the Philippines and going the distance with Manny we’re not going to win. So we’re going for all the marbles. We have to go for the knockout,” pabida pa ng trainer. (Ferdz delos Santos)