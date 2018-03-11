Tambay nabawasan, nagkatrabaho dumami – PSA

Nakapagtala ang gobyerno ng 94.7% employment rate nitong Enero, ang pinakama­taas na nakuha simula noong 2009.

Sinabi kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na batay­ ito sa January 2018 Labor Force Survey na inilabas ng Philippine Statistics Authority.

Ayon kay Roque, katumbas ito ng 41.8 milyong Filipino na nakakuha ng trabaho at bumaba ng 5.3% ang unemployment rate mula sa dating 6.6% noong Enero 2017.

Sinabi ng Kalihim na ang magandang employment rate ay bunga ng mga ipinatupad na reporma sa ekonomiya at mga programa para sa mga Filipino.

“We welcome the preliminary results of the January 2018 Labor Force Survey (LFS) released by the Philippine Statistics Autho­rity (PSA). According to the PSA, the employment rate was placed at 94.7% for January 2018 which is the ­highest in all of the previous ­January rounds of the LFS since 2009. This translates to 41.8 million Filipinos employed. It is also noteworthy that the unemployment rate went down to 5.3% from 6.6% in January 2017, as this is the lowest rate recorded for all January rounds of the LFS in 10 years,” ani Roque.

Ayon pa sa Kalihim, maraming mga Filipino ang nahikayat na sumali at muling sumali sa labor force na nagresulta sa maraming mga nagkatrabaho.

Dahil dito, sinabi ni Roque na ipagpapatuloy ng administrasyong Duterte ang paghikayat ng dagdag pang mga mamumuhunan para mas madagdagan ang marami pang oportunidad sa mga Filipino.

“This will support our productive sector’s capacity to generate high standard jobs and provide better employment opportunities for Filipino jobseekers,” dagdag pa ni Roque.