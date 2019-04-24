Tambalang Clarkson, Blatche highlight ng career ko – Guiao SOLB!

KAPAG natuloy ang tambalan nina Jordan Clarkson at Andray Blatche para sa Gilas Pilipinas na sasabak sa FIBA World Cup 2019 sa China sa darating na Agosto, ito na ang magsisilbing pinaka-highlight ng coaching career ni Philippine team head coach Yeng Guiao.

“If both of them (Clarkson and Blatche) will play together, then it will be the highlight of my career,” sabi ni Guaio sa weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Martes sa Amelie Hotel-Manila.

Ayon sa NLEX Road Warriors mentor, kasalukuyan pa ring tahimik na tinatrabaho ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (BSP) ang pag-apela sa eligibility ni Clarkson para payagang maglaro sa Gilas bilang local at hindi naturalized Filipino player tulad ni Blatche.

Kuwento pa ni Guiao, na kasama si PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial sa weekly sports forum na suportado ng San Miguel, Pagcor, Amelie Hotel at ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), kung tuluyang papayagan si Clarkson na maglaro bilang local para sa Team Pilipinas, mas lalakas ang tsansa ng bansa na makadalawang panalo sa Group D na kinabibilangan ng Angola, Italy at Serbia.

“Not only will Jordan’s ability help the team, it’s a big boost for the morale of the team but also the country for him and Andray to play together. That would be the highlight of my career, if I can have the two of them playing on the national team,” giit pa ng fiery mentor.

Pinaplano ni Guiao na magkaroon ng mahabang panahon sa pag-eensayo ng Gilas Pilipinas kabilang ang nais niyang tuneup game kontra Australia at New Zealand.

“Australia and New Zealand are close to us, instead of having to go to Europe to play the same brand of basketball we really need to expose ourselves to,” sambit pa ni Guiao. (Lito Oredo)