Tambakang San Miguel-Ginebra, Austria naguluhan

Finals Game 4 ngayon:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 pm – SMB vs. Ginebra

Beermen lead series 2-1



KAHIT si coach Leo Austria, naguguluhan sa tinatakbo ng PBA Commissio­ner’s Cup Finals, wala ang inaasahan niyang dikdikang laro.

Tatlong larong tambakan. Itinagay ng Ginebra ang opener, 127-99, bumawi ang San Miguel Beer sa Game 2, 134-109.

Lamang na ang Beermen ni Austria ng 2-1 sa series pagkatapos ng dambuhalang 132-94 win sa Smart Araneta Coliseum, Miyerkoles nang gabi.

“I’m not expecting this to happen, because I think it’s kind of weird,” ani Austria pagkatapos ng series-leading win. “First game tinambakan kami, second game nakabawi kami tambak. This is another blowout. This is a championship game, we’re expecting a close fight.”

Game 4 muli mamaya sa Big Dome.

Mula sa dikitang first half, humarabas sa third quarter ang SMB para pabukahin ang manipis na 53-51 edge sa break tungo sa 92-72 lead papasok sa fourth.

“Medyo suwerte na rin kami dahil pumasok ‘yung mga 3-pointers. And Alex (Cabagnot), although he didn’t score in the first half, especially in the third quarter, dinala niya ‘yung team and there’s a lot of assists from him and then shooters keep on hitting. And Renaldo Balkman really showed how to be an NBA player,” paliwanag ng coach.

Apat sa 11 assists ng Beermen sa third ay pinamigay ni Cabagnot, may tatlo pa si Marcio Lassiter. Karamihan sa mga feed nila ay tinanggap nina Balkman at Chris Ross, pareho pang naputukan ng kilay at noo sa period.

May 13 points si Balkman sa third, siyam kay Ross. Tumapos ang Puerto Rican import ng 28 points at 11 rebounds, may 23 si Ross na 3 for 4 sa three-pointers sa third at 7 for 13 sa buong laro.

Nag-ambag pa si June Mar Fajar­do ng 22 points at 15 rebounds, may tig-12 markers sina Christian Standhardinger at Lassiter na may nine assists pa. Umayuda si Arwind Santos ng 11 points at four steals, tumapos ng 9 points at 8 feeds si Cabagnot.