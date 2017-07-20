Tama na ang giyera!

“Tama na!”

Ito ang panawagan sa gobyerno ng mga taga-Marawi City na ipinadaan kau opposition solon na si Akbayan party-list Rep. Tom Villarin.

Ginawa umano ng mga residente ang apela, dalawang araw bago ang Special Session ng Kongreso para aprubahan ang martial law 5-months extension ng batas militar sa Mindanao.

“Fifty-seven days of suffering. Please leave us. Enough is enough. All armed forces from all sides,” apela ni Samari Gutoc-Tomawis ng Marawi City-based Ranao Rescue Team na ipinadala kay Villarin.

Nanawagan din si Gutoc-Tomawis sa Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na itigil na ang air strikes sa Marawi dahil matindi ang dulot nitong trauma at pangamba sa mga residente.

“The shake from the F-150 is literally earth-shaking… Thousands of years of information from clan histories reposed in documents may have been lost. Libraries, precious ancient artifacts, Pusaka, valuable world literature in Islamic readings, salsila or genealogy of clans, and heirlooms are in various homes are among those feared to have been lost beyond retrieval,” ani Villarin.

Dahil sa limang buwang ekstensyon ng martial law sa Mindanao, nangangamba si Villarin sa mas matinding trauma ng mga taga-Marawi.