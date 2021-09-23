Talisay mayor sapol ng coronavirus

Nagpositibo sa Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) si Talisay City Mayor Neil Lizares.

Habang magugunitang kabilang si Lizares sa mga local chief executive na dumalo sa Love Negros gathering nitong weekend.

“I would like to inform the public that I have unfortunately been tested positive for COVID-19,” anunsiyo ng alkalde sa isang Facebook post.

Asymptomatic si Lizares at tiniyak niya sa madla na “I am taking every step possible to ensure that I stay in good health and will recover successfully from the virus.”

Bago ito, sumailalim sa isolation si Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson matapos niyang makasalamuha si Kabankalan Mayor Pedro Zayco na nahawa rin sa coronavirus. (Prince Golez)