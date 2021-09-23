Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Talisay mayor sapol ng coronavirus

VisMin
By Abante News Online
0 3

Nagpositibo sa Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) si Talisay City Mayor Neil Lizares.

Habang magugunitang kabilang si Lizares sa mga local chief executive na dumalo sa Love Negros gathering nitong weekend.

Related Posts

Iloilo duda pa sa face-to-face class

Pag-awat sa BARMM election niratipika ng Kamara

P13M shabu kumpiskado sa Sulu

“I would like to inform the public that I have unfortunately been tested positive for COVID-19,” anunsiyo ng alkalde sa isang Facebook post.

Asymptomatic si Lizares at tiniyak niya sa madla na “I am taking every step possible to ensure that I stay in good health and will recover successfully from the virus.”

Bago ito, sumailalim sa isolation si Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson matapos niyang makasalamuha si Kabankalan Mayor Pedro Zayco na nahawa rin sa coronavirus. (Prince Golez)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

LGBTQ kinondena pagsabog sa volleyball tournament

7 mayor sa Iloilo sapol ng coronavirus

Public transport sa Davao sinuspinde

1 of 219