Talaan sa mga high value target, ipakita ni Robredo – PDEA chief

Giklaro ni Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino ang giingong pagdumili nila nga hatagan si Vice President Leni Robredo sa talaan sa mga high-value target.

Matud ni Aquino, mitugot ang ahensiya nga ipakita ang listahan sa team ni Robredo sa usa ka closed-door meeting ug sa presensiya sa personnel ug adunay security clearance tungod kay kini giisip nga ‘classified information’.

“Sa pinakasimpleng explanation — kapag binigay namin ang listahan kay VP Robredo hindi na namin alam kung sino-sino ang magkakaroon ng access sa listahan. That will compromise our negation operations,” matud ni Aquino.

Gipahimug-atan usab ni Aquino nga angayang masayud ang law enforcement sa mga regulasyon busa dili kini basta-basta ipakita kang bisan kinsa.

“I myself has no copy of the list in my possession. What I am doing is I check it from time to time with my intelligence service and conduct workshops against these personalities,” dugang pa ni Aquino.

Giklaro sa PDEA chief na ang iyang pagbalibad wala pagpasabot nga wala siyay respeto ni Robredo.

“Imagine what will happen to the efforts of law enforcement if that list landed on wrong hands?,” pagpasabot ni Aquino.

Nasayran nga ang classified information sama sa listahan sa mga high-value target wala gituki sa milabay nga Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs meeting.