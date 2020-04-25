Takot sa ospital: Max Collins gustong manganak sa tubig

Naghihintay nga ng approval mula sa doktor si Max Collins para sa water birth. Nasa ikatlong trimester na ng pagbubuntis si Max.

Sa interview, sinabi ni Max na napagdesisyunan nila ng asawang si Pancho Magno ang water birth sa bahay noong nagsimulang lumala ang banta ng COVID-19.

Aniya, “Ever since kumalat ‘yung virus, that’s when we really started considering water birth at home because I don’t want to put myself and my family at risk sa hospital. So I just think that maybe more comfortable ‘pag nasa bahay, I think that’s the best option for us na umiwas sa ospital and sa crowded areas.”

Ipinaliwanag din ni Max na naghihintay pa sila ng clearance ng doctor dahil hindi nila makakasama ang OB-Gyn sakaling ituloy nila ang water birth, “What I’m gonna do is a gentle birth, so ‘pag ganoon, it’s a midwife who oversees the birth and a doula. I already brought it up to my OB na I’m considering water birth at home, so I have to figure out if I’m physically capable to do that. We’ll probably find out, maybe, next month,” dagdag ni Max.

Ngayong July nakatakdang magsilang si Max ng isang baby boy. (Dondon Sermino)