Taiwan travel ban inalis na

NAGDESISYON ang Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) na tanggalin ang ban sa mga magmumula sa Taiwan, ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo.

“Accordingly, travel may now be made by any national to Taiwan from the Phi­lippines and vice versa,” ani Panelo.

Tinanggal umano ang travel restriction sa Taiwan dahil sa mahigpit na mga hakbang na ginagawa nito para makaiwas sa coronavirus.

“The IATF will likewise evaluate other jurisdictions, including Macau, for the possible lifting of the imposed travel ban after their submission of the protocols being observed by their government which prevent potential carriers of the said virus from entering and deporting their territory and enable others to determine the recent travel history of any traveler exiting their borders,” ayon pa sa tagapagsalita ng Pangulo.

Unang pinataw ang travel ban sa Taiwan ayon sa rekomendasyon ng World Health Organization.

Kaugnay nito, nagpahayag ng pasasalamat si Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) chairman Lito Banayo sa naging desisyon ng IATF, aniya “MECO and the 160,000 overseas Filipinos here are very thankful for their quick action, and the President for his openness and concern. Particular mention has to be made of the string support from DOT Sec. Berna Romulo Puyat, DOLE Sec. Bebot Bello and Nat’l Security Adviser Jun Esperon as well as Exec. Sec. Salvador Medialdea for immediately conve­ning the IATF in Malacañang.” (Prince Golez)