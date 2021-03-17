Taguig campus paper wagi bilang best design

Tinanghal bilang Best Designed Campus Paper ang ‘The Pole’, opisyal na student publication ng Western Bicutan National High School sa Taguig City.

Dinomina ng nasabing paaralan ang nasa 196 kalahok sa naganap na Best Designed Campus Paper of the Philippines (BDCP) Award. Bukod sa pangunahing award, nasungkit pa ng The Pole ang ibang parangal tulad ng best community-based story, best editorial page design, at medallion for visual and creative excellence.

Ginagawad ng BDCP ang parangal para sa biswal na aspekto ng pagbabalita at kinikilala ang campus paper na may pinakamagandang layout, graphic, at page design.

Kasama sa virtual awarding ceremony ang mga kilalang personalidad sa larangan ng newspaper design, kabilang na si Jacek Utko, na nagtatrabaho sa 25 bansa bilang designer at media consultant.

Sa kanyang talumpati, sinabi niya sa mga kalahok na, “You are not artists; you are story tellers. You do the service for the readers. The most important thing is that you tell a story and make it easy to understand. You make the information easy to digest, that’s your job. Your job is not to decorate [and make] fancy elements. Just think about the content-driven design that’s the most important thing.”

Kabilang pa sa mga nagwagi ang ‘Ang Dayo’ ng Southville IV Elementary School sa Santa Rosa City; ‘Ang Sinagtala’ ng Gusa Regional Science High School sa Cagayan de Oro City; at Atenews sa Ateneo de Davao University sa Davao City para sa Best in Typography and Font Choices category.

Wagi rin sa Best Banner Story category ang ‘The Havensent’ ng Student’s Haven Tutorial and Learning Center sa Kawit, Cavite; ‘Tinig Luzon’ ng Sorsogon National High School at Atenews.

Kasunod nito, nilunsad na ng BDCP Designers and Creatives PH, Inc. ang tema para naman sa kauna-unahang National Campus Press Olympiad.