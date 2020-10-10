Abante Online
Tabal todo papawis

PUSPUSAN sa pagpapakondisyon si Pinay marathoner at 2016 Rio Olympian Mary Joy Tabal.

Sa kanyang Instagram post, makikitang aktibo pa rin ang 2019 Southeast Asian Games silver medalist na tumatakbo sa kanyang treadmill.

“Burnout is not the goal, building strength is,” sey ni Mary Joy, na busy rin sa kanyang food business na Queen Mary’s Kitchen.

“2020 has brought odd times for many of us that we weren’t expecting but we are powering through, and we are coming out stronger! Cheers to the weekend, new goals, and strong effort!” punto pa nito. (JAT)

