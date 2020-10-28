Tabal matatag

Abante Online
Positibo lang ang pananaw at nananatiling matatag ngayong may pandemya si Pinay marathoner Mary Joy Tabal.

“One step at a time with everything I’ve got,” sambit ni Tabal na magugunitang lumaro sa Rio Olympics 2016.

“In a time where our norms are compromised, we have the opportunity to live in this moment with more purpose, more opportunity to not let time pass without effort and appreciation. What will you do today to make your future self proud. What goals are you chasing? Take time for YOU.”

Hangad ni Tabal na muling mairepresenta ang bansa para sa darating na Tokyo Olympics sa susunod na taon. (JAToralba)

