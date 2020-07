Tab trip sa Euroleague

KUNG meron mang gusto pang maabot si ex-Gilas coach Tab Baldwin, ito ay ang maging Euroleague coach.

Ibinulgar ni Tab na target nitong magmando sa bigating koponan at liga.

Ngunit hindi ito kagaya ng pinapangarap ng iba na makaapak at mamuno sa pinakasikat na basketball league na NBA, kundi ang maging tactician ng European professional basketball club.

“My grand goal as a basketball coach was always to be a Euroleague coach, and I never reached,” pahayag ni Ateneo Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin sa Tiebreaker Times ‘Vodcast: Coaches Unfiltered’.

Para sa kanya, malaking hamon na sa isang basketball coach ang mapabilang na Euroleague.

“I always recognize that I felt that my personal limitations wouldn’t allow me to do well in that environment. So, for me, Euroleague was my aspiration,” aniya. (Aivan Episcope)