Tab kuntento kay Kouame

NGAYONG lumilinaw na ang naturalization ni ADMU Blue Eagle star Angelo Kouame ay maugong ang balitang papabor sa Ateneo Blue Eagles ang susunod na UAAP title.

Kamakailan kasi ay may senyales nang maaprubahan ang naturalization ni Ivorian-big man Kouame.

Kasabay nito ay tiniyak naman ng team head coach na si Tab Baldwin na hindi na sila huhugot pa ng ibang import.

“I can tell you that as the coach of the team… I would not be looking to add another import player,” pag-amin ni 62-anyos mentor sa Coaches Unfiltered.

“I would not be looking to take advantage of Ange becoming a ‘local’ just because possibly the rules has not considered that scenario yet.”

Sa mandato ng UAAP, pwede pang bumunot ng foreign-student import ang Ateneo kahit nasa kamay na nila si Kouame. (Aivan Episcope)