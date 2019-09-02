Tab Baldwin magtatrabaho kahit liyamado ang Ateneo

LAHAT nagsasabi, team to beat pa rin ang back-to-back champs Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Pero ipinagkikibit-balikat lang ito ni Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin, para sa kanya, dapat pa ring paghirapan ang 82nd University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) season.

“I know expectations are high for our team and it’s our job to play the best basketball as we can,” sambit ng two-time UAAP champion coach Baldwin sa isinagawang official launch ng UAAP nitong Linggo sa Mall of Asia Arena.

Bukod sa Ateneo, paborito rin ang last year’s runner up University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons na babanderahan nina Kobe Paras at Ricci Rivero katulong si last year’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) Bright Akhuetie.

“I think that the expectations for our team are in place. Every team is going to be prepared and hopefully, we can live up to the expectations thrown at us,” sambit ni UP coach Bo Perasol.

Si Adamson mentor Franz Pumaren, naniniwalang mangingibabaw pa rin ang Ateneo.

“It’s quite obvious already. It’s Ateneo and they should be rated number one. From player one to sixteen skills-wise, they’re all the same,” aniya.

(Janiel Abby Toralba)