Sylvia lagare sa TV, pelikula

Super nagtataka nga ang mga manunulat, paano pagsasabayin ni Sylvia Sanchez ang shooting ng “Coming Home” at taping ng “Pamilya Ko” teleserye niya sa ABS-CBN? Eh, alam naman ng lahat na tatlong beses sa isang linggo kung mag-taping sila.

“May cut off naman sa taping. Malapit naman ang location ko. Tuesday, Thursdays, Saturdays ako dito sa shooting. Pero malapit lang ang location ng shooting. ‘Pag malayo aayawan ko talaga, hindi ko kakayanin, mali-late lang ako, makakasira lang ako sa kanila.

“Kung sasagarin ko naman ang katawan ko, patay ako. Kailangan ko naman at least 4 hours na tulog,” kuwento ni Sylvia.

Concerned artists suportado ang franchise renewal ng Dos

Nagpahayag ng suporta ang Concerned Artists of the Philippines sa ABS-CBN at nanawagan ito sa mga kasamahan sa industriya na ipaglaban ang franchise renewal nito.

“We support the call for the immediate renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, which is set to expire in March 2020,” ayon sa official statement ng grupo na inilahad sa Facebook noong Lunes.

May panawagan din ito sa mga miyembro ng organisasyon at kasamahan sa industriya na pirmahan ang 1M signatures for ABS-CBN franchise renewal petition na sinimulan ng National Union of Journalists in the Philippines sa change.org bilang suporta sa TV network.

“We urge actors, actresses, directors, writers, producers, and other media workers, whether in ABS-CBN or other networks, to wield their influence for the common good and encourage more Filipinos to rally against what NUJP describes as a ‘rape of democracy,'” pahayag ng grupo, na kinabibilangan ng mga artista, musicians, manunulat, filmmakers, at cultural workers sa bansa.

May hiling din ang Concerned Artists of the Philippines sa bumubuo sa Kongreso na ikonsidera ang libo-libong empleyadong maaaring mawalan ng trabaho.

“Our representatives must understand that the threat to ABS-CBN’s future is not only a threat to the future of its thousands of employees and talents but also a threat to our democracy and freedom that they are bound to safeguard,” ayon pa sa nasabing statement.

Bukod sa grupo, nagpahayag din ng suporta sa franchise renewal ng ABS-CBN sina Vice Ganda, Lea Salonga, Anne Curtis, Robi Domingo, Sunshine Cruz, Liza Soberano, Karla Estrada, Ria Atayde, Gretchen Ho, Agot Isidro, Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal, Iza Calzado, Ogie Alcasid, at Regine Velasquez, na nanawagan sa kanilang fans na pirmahan ang nasabing petisyon.