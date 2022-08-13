Swak sa Bawal Bastos law Online prank manyakan yari sa CHR

Nanawagan ang Commission on Human Rights (CHR) sa mga kinauukulang ahensiya ng pamahalaan na tingnan ang posibleng paglabag sa cultural at social rights ng ilang gumagawa ng pranks o mga kalokohan na nagpo-promote ng sexual abuse at exploitation.

Sa inilabas na statement, partikular na umapela ang CHR sa Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center na imbestigahan ang mga paglabag sa mga kaugnay na batas sa mga nilalaman ng online gaya ng mga pang-aabuso sa pamamagitan ng unwarranted sexual advances.

“Businesses as well – including social media platforms — have an obligation to prevent the perpetuation of rights violations by refusing to be accessories of harm and indignity by tolerating such contents,” pahayag ni CHR’s executive Director Atty. Jacqueline Ann de Guia, kahapon.

Tinuligsa ni De Guia ang ilang gumagawa ng online na naglalaman ng sexual abuse at exploitation, gaya ng catcalling at unsolicited kisses na labis na umanong nakababahala.

“The CHR finds it gravely disturbing that, in pursuit of clout and increased engagement, some content creators would resort in pranks that violate a number of human rights, including right to privacy, security, and safety, especially of women and members of the LGBTQIA community,” giit ni De Guia.

Binanggit ng CHR ang Republic Act (RA) No. 11313 o the Safe Spaces Act (Bawal Bastos Law) Section 4 of RA 11313 na nagsasaad ng “crimes of gender-based streets and public spaces sexual harassment are committed through any unwanted and uninvited sexual actions or remarks against any person regardless of the motive for committing such action or remarks.” (Dolly Cabreza)