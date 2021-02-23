Suspetsa ng mga fan: Kylie, Aljur hiwalay na

Sunod-sunod ang tanong ng mga netizen, fan, ‘hiwalay na ba sina Kylie Padilla at Aljur Abrenica?’

Ang rason, nagbura raw kasi ni Kylie ang mga larawan na kasama si Aljur sa Instagram niya.

At ang isa pang rason, naloloka kasi ang mga fan sa mga cryptic message ni Kylie sa Instagram story. Kung ano-anong chika ang pinu-post niya sa IG story, na parang may kinalaman nga sa babaeng kakahiwalay lang.

Heto ang ilan sa mga IG story ni Kylie na hango rin sa panulat ng ibang tao:

“Yeah sex is nice. But when you haven’t been held in months, sex isn’t what you miss the most.” – unknown

“The capacity to be alone is the capacity to love. It may look paradoxical to you, but it’s not. It is an existential truth, only those people who are capable of being alone are capable of love, of sharing, of going into the deepest core of another person, without possessing the other, without becoming dependent on the other, without reducing the other to a thing, and without becoming addicted to the other. They allow the other absolute freedom, because they know that if the other leaves, they will be as happy as they are now. Their happiness can’t be taken by the other, because it is not given by the other.” – Osho (@justdiffrnt)

“More self love, baby girl.”

“I’m submissive, not stupid!”

At heto naman ang reaksiyon ng mga follower nila:

“Hiwalay na sila ni Kylie. Sad.” – amore1987power

“Oo po bah, pansin ko rin.” – iamgesmith

“Ok lang yun ganun talaga buhay. Eh di mag-co parenting sila sa anak.” – case_ypangilinan

“Pansin ko nga.”—luciladesepeda

“Kaya nga natakot ako baka naghiwalay kasi may mga post xiya na I’m free at wala ang wedding ring niya, tapos iba rin myday ni Aljur. Sana mali lang ang ating iniisip baka normal na away lang. may post si AJ nag-TikTok sila.” – calexbulan

“Sana huwag naman.” – javlyn

Well, habang hindi nanggagaling mismo kina Kylie at Aljur ang chika, chill o relax lang muna. (Dondon Sermino)