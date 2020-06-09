Suspensiyon ni Monk tapos na

TAPOS na ang season ng Charlotte Hornets pero magandang balita para sa koponan dahil tapos na rin ang three-month suspension ng guard nitong si Malik Monk.

Pinatawan ng suspensiyon si Monk noong Pebrero dahil sa paglabag sa anti-drug program ng NBA.

“He went through his program, and my understanding was he was reinstated as soon as possible,” sabi ni Hornets team manager Mitch Kupchak.

“He has been in our facility and participated in all team activities. Whenever we can resume some [group] activity, hopefully on a formal basis, he’ll be there.” (Ferdz Delos Santos)