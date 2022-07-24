Surigao del Norte Rep Matugas: Sakto sa puwesto si Speaker Romualdez

Higit pa sa sapat na puhunan ang nakaraang posisyon ni Leyte Congressman Martin Romualdez bilang House Majority Leader para pamunuan ang hanay ng mga mambabatas bilang Speaker ng House of Representantives.

Ito ang nakikita ni Surigao Del Norte 1st District Congressman Francisco Jose ‘Bingo’ Matugas II sa nakatakdang pag-upo ni Romualdez bilang pinuno ng Kamara de Representantes bago ang unang State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. sa Hulyo 25.

“After steering the past administration’s legislative agenda through Congress while ensuring that all voices are heard, the members of the House have seen how the Majority Leader can get things done for the country while listening to the views of his peers,” banggit ni Matugas sa isang pahayag.

Ayon sa kinatawan pa sa kinatawan ng Surigao del Norte, ang karanasan at kasanayan ni Romualdez sa pagtimbang at pagbalanse ng iba’t ibang opinyon ng kanilang mga kasamahan ay hindi matatawaran.

“Truly, the Majority Leader’s expertise in handling varying opinions while never forgetting the primary task at hand which is to improve the lives of our people served him in good stead when the House passed such measures as the Bayanihan 1 and Bayanihan 2 — laws which greatly helped Filipinos deal with the COVID-19 pandemic,” banggit pa ni Matugas.

Sina Matugas at Romualdez ay parehong kasapi ng maimpluwensiyang Lakas-CMD party.

Nasubukan na rin aniya ang pagi¬ging gentleman ni Romualdez nang ito ay magpaubaya at maglingkod na lamang sa pamamagitan ng pagiging majority leader sa nakaraang Kongreso bunga ng naging kasunduan nina dating House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano at Marinduque Congressman Lord Allan Velasco.

“Friendly but results-oriented, I have seen how his brand of leadership worked while maintaining a good relationship with his fellow lawmakers. It is about time that Cong Martin take on the reins of the House of Representatives as its Speaker,” pahabol ni Matugas.