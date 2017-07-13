Supt. Marcos eligible to be back to duty — Abella

“The President respects and abides by the rule of law.”

Ito ang reaksyon ni Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella patungkol sa reinstatement ng Leyte policemen na nasangkot sa pagpatay kay dating Albuera Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr.

“Police Superintendent Marvin Marcos has served his suspension and is eligible to be back to duty. PNP (Philippine National Police) Chief Ronald dela Rosa has confirmed the resolution of an administrative case which favored Police Superintendent Marvin Marcos and the 18 other policemen in Leyte linked in the Espinosa killing,” nakasaad sa inilabas na pahayag ng Malacañang.

Ipinauubaya na rin umano ng Malacañang sa kinuukulang departamento ng PNP ang paghahatag ng paliwanag sa reinstatement ng grupo ni Marcos.

Sinabi rin ni Abella na maaari pang iapela ang kaso laban kay Marcos at sa grupo nito.

“We leave the matter to the Philippine National Police -Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS) to explain its decision. The case, however, maybe appealed to the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM),” ani Abella.