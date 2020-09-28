Suporta ng mayorya kailangan ng Speaker

Importante ang suporta ng mga miyembro ng Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso sa Speaker, ayon kay Deputy Speaker at Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund “LRay” Villafuerte Jr.

Kung walang kumpiyansa at suporta ng mga miyembro hindi magtatagumpay ang Speaker.

Inihayag ni Villafuerte na nabigo diumano si Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Jay Velasco na patunayan na may sapat itong kapasidad para pamunuan ang Kamara taliwas sa ipinakitang kakayahan at pagsisilbi ni Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

“Velasco lost the speakership because of his failure to prove to his peers his capability to lead as Speaker of the House. He already lacked the gravitas, experience and skills compared to Speaker Alan (Cayetano) from the start, what’s worse was he was an absentee congressman, he was always missing in action, and his peers called him tamad,” paghahayag ni Villafuerte.

Sinabi ni Villafuerte na may pagkukulang diumano sa pagganap ni Velasco sa tungkulin nito.

“He did not perform as congressman, he did not perform as chairman of the Energy Committee which convinced the supermajority his inability to lead the chamber,” komento ni Villafuerte.

Sa mahahalagang usapin na tinalakay ng Kamara ay hindi umano nasilayan ang presensya ni Velasco.

“In most of the major issues surrounding the House, where was Cong. Velasco? Where was he when we passed the Anti-terror law? Where was he during the deliberations on the ABS-CBN franchise? Where was he during the Bayanihan 1 and Bayanihan 2 when Congress worked double time and overtime to pass the said measures? Where was he on all major issues surrounding the House?” tanong ni Villafuerte.

Iginiit ni Villafuerte na ang isang lider ay nararapat na may matapang na tinig at prinsipyo na titindig sa mahahalagang usapin ng bayan.

“A Speaker should have a strong voice, a Speaker should have a principled stand on major issues which clearly Cong. Velasco do not have,” ani Villafuerte.

“You cannot lead the House by being silent and tamad and a spoiled brat that wants the speakership to be handed to him instead of working for it. He is pressuring Malacañang to order congressmen to make him Speaker because congressmen don’t believe he is competent,” dagdag nito.

Binanggit ni Villafuerte ang iba pang usapin kung saan nanahimik lamang diumano si Velasco.

“When the EU (European Union) parliament, demanded that we drop the case against Maria Ressa (Rappler chief executive officer) and approve the ABS-CBN franchise, which is a clear infringement on our sovereignty and interference on domestic matters, Speaker Alan clearly made his objection on the EU parliament action. But we did not hear anything from Cong. Velasco. All of the above clearly shows that Cong. Velasco only wants the position of Speaker but not the responsibility that goes with it,” paglalahad ni Villafuerte.

Binigyang-diin ni Villafuerte na kahit pa may kasunduan sa hatian sa pagiging lider ng Kamara, kailangang makuha ni Velasco ang suporta ng mga miyembro.

“And lastly, despite the announcement of the term sharing deal, he should not have assumed the support of the majority, he still had to earn it which unfortunately he did not. He lost by default because of his own fault and actions,” pagtatapos ni Villafuerte.