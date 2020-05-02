Suplay ng isda sa Luzon, sapat – DA

Tiniyak ng Department of Agriculture (DA) ang publiko na may sapat na sariwang isda sa merkado sa gitna ng pagpapalawig ng enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) sa Luzon hanggang Mayo 15.

“With the lifting of the closed fishing season in major fishing areas in the country and the peak of fishing activities during the second quarter, we have enough supply of fresh fish in the market,” pahayag ni Agriculture Secretary William Dar.

Base sa projection ng DA Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), lumalabas na sa katapusan ng second quarter o bago mag-June, ang bansa ay mag-i-enjoy ng 11-day surplus equivalent sa 101,792 metric tons (MT), with supply (934,920 MT) exceeding ng demand (833,128 MT) by 12.2 percent (%).

Ayon kay PFDA General Manager Atty. Glen Pangapalan, sa report nito sa DA na naka-facilitate na sila at nakapagunload ng 71,025 MT ng isda o may average na 2,088 MT kada araw simula nang ipinatupad ang enhanced community quarantine.

“We assure the unhampered operation of the PFDA-managed fish ports nationwide — particularly the Navotas Fish Port Complex that supplies around 70 percent of the fish demand of Metro Manila and the national capital region, as well as neighboring areas in Luzon,” dagdag pa.

Ayon pa kay Pangapalan, ang wholesale na presyo ng isda gaya ng bangus, tilapia, galunggong, yellowfin tuna at matambaka gayundin ang mga presyo sa PFDA regional fish ports ay nanatiling stable kumpara sa ibang commercial species sa panahon ng quarantine period. (Riz Dominguez)