Superman cape kay Henry Cavill pa rin

Si Henry Cavill pa rin ang gaganap na Superman.

Sa interview sa British actor sa Men’s Health magazine, nasa kanya pa rin ang cape ni Superman.

“The cape is in the closet. It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on.

“I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honest of the character I wasn’t to get into.

“I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Unang lumabas bilang Superman si Cavill noong 2013 via “Man of Steel” na nasundan ng “Batman Vs Superman” (2016) and “Justice League” (2017).

On-hold daw kasi muna ang lahat ng DC Extended Universe projects dahil sa pag-revamp ng ilan dito. Pero dahil sa pag-cross sa $1 billion mark ng “Aquaman” at naging sleeper hit ang “Shazam!”, tuloy ang mga future Superman movies.

Kasalukuyang busy si Cavill sa pagbida niya sa Netflix’s TV adaptation ng “The Witcher” na ipapalabas sa December 20. (Ruel Mendoza)