Sunshine sa Ika-6 Na Utos waging best actress sa Gawad Amerika

Thank you very much Gawad Amerika most specially to the Filipino Community for this recognition. I would also like to share this recognition to all our hardworking cast members, production staff and crew of #ika6nautos it is ultimately a group effort to give you our audience the best. I would also like thank our leader and director Laurice Guillen for her guidance. Thank you also to my Manager @perrylansigan and @pplentertainmentinc for taking care of me. To my home network @gmanetwork for giving me the opportunity to be part of memorable shows that honed me through the years to be where i am today as an artist. Sa lahat din po na taga supporta ng “Ika Anim Na Utos” maraming salamat sa inyong pag tangkilik at pag subabay saamin. To my Papa Gani thank you for being with me tonight. To my two Angels Doreen Isabel and Antonio, you will always be my inspiration to do good and strive harder. To God be the glory. 🙏🏻

