Sunshine 21 araw nang lumalaban sa COVID-19

Maraming nagulat sa rebelasyon ni Sunshine Cruz, na hindi lang 14 days umabot ang pag-isolate niya o paglaban sa Coronavirus. Habang sinusulat ito, papunta na sa ika-22 ang pagku-quarantine ni Sunshine.

“He won’t make us face anything that He knows we cannot get ourselves through. Making us definitely stronger.

“Unfortunately, I was exposed and tested Covid positive last March 27. When I got my RT-PCR result, I went through a denial stage. It took a while for reality to sink in, I thought I would be asymptomatic and would probably just isolate myself for 14 days to make sure that the people at home will be safe as well.

“But here I am still isolated with symptoms after already taking different kinds of strong antibiotics and medicines.

“It’s my 20th (April 14) day of isolation and as instructed by my doctor, I still can’t leave my room not unless my symptoms are gone. I have three kids and our kasambahays that i have to also protect from myself.

“To everyone, Covid is real! In my 43 years of existence, I’ve had fever, the flu, and coughs but Covid symptoms can’t be compared to what I’ve experienced before. I am still grateful and blessed that the worst is over.

“I will be taking a swab test tomorrow and I am hoping, praying for a negative result. I am positive that I will test negative! Claiming it!

“Stay safe everyone, wear your masks, face shields and keep your distance, let us all do our part in being a solution to this very difficult pandemic we are facing. God bless us all!”

Nakakagulat ang sitwasyon ni Sunshine, na mahigit 14 days na ngang nasa ganung sitwasyon. Ibig bang sabihin, mas tumatagal na ngayon sa katawan ng tao ang virus?

Dasal naming ang paggaling ni Sunshine. (Dondon Sermino)