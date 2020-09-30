Sundalo sa PMA shooting may mental health isyu

MAYROONG `mental health issue’ ang sundalo na namaril sa loob ng Philippine Military Academy sa Baguio City na nagresulta sa pagkamatay ng isang kasamahan nito, ayon sa tagapagsalita ng akademya.

“With the initial probe conducted by PMA, it has been revealed that the shooting incident is an issue of mental health problem on the side of the shooter that led to this tragedy,” pahayag ni Major Cherryl Tindog.

Nagresulta ito sa pagkamatay ng miyembro ng Philippine Air Force, na kinilalang si Staff Sergeant Joefry Torqueza, habang ang isang sundalo at mismong gunman ay sugatan at ginagamot ngayon sa Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center.

Ayon sa imbestigasyon, ang gunman, na isang ring miyembro ng Air Force ay biglang namaril sa loob ng barracks.

Dahil sa insidente, nangako ang PMA na babantayan nila ang mental state ng bawat kadete.

“Our soldiers, like any other person, may have been silently struggling with such ordeal,” sinabi ni Tindog.

“The Academy is and will continue to be providing psycho-social intervention to identify and help its personnel who may have mental health problems, similar to what has been done for our cadets,” dagdag pa niya. (Kiko Cueto)