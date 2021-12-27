Summit Hotel launches its Newest Landmark Business Conference Hotel in the Heart of Metropolitan Naga

Summit Hotel Naga is poised to become the hotel of choice for business and leisure travelers alike

Summit Hotels has set its sights on Camarines Sur, a region brimming with an interesting blend of aquatic attractions, historic sites, and business opportunities. Considered as one of the Philippine’s exciting tourist destinations, travelers and local tourists alike can now book their stay at Summit Hotel Naga, Summit Hotels 7 th and newest property this coming January 8, 2022.

Summit Hotel Naga is situated in the heart of Naga City and is conveniently located just a few kilometers away from most of the city’s religious landmarks such as the Basilica of Our Lady of Peñafrancia. The Hotel is the ideal jumping point to explore the region’s famed tourist destinations, including the famous CamSur Watersports Complex and the white sand beaches of Caramoan. It is also a mere 1-minute walk away from Robinsons Place Naga, and can be accessed with an RFID card as an added security feature.

“Our newest Summit Hotel offers 60 spacious guest rooms, a mix of 56 Deluxe Rooms and 4 Summit Suites,” says Joy de Mesa, Group Director of Sales and Marketing. De Mesa adds that each room is carefully designed; thoughtful in details which cates to guest’s every need.

THE SUMMIT SIGNATURE STAY

At 32 sqm, the Deluxe Rooms are outfitted with five-star beddings and the plushest pillows. Making the stay more relaxing, hotel guest rooms are furnished with a 42-inch flat screen LED television, as well as ample desk space for business travelers. Meanwhile, the 4 Summit Suites, named Peñafrancia, Makusog, Magayon, and Voyadores which pays homage to the Bicolano culture, are very spaciously designed– 37.5 sqm that includes a receiving/living room area. “The Suites are tastefully decorated suites- from the wood-paneled floors to the furnishings in

neutral tones, to the bath tub inside a spacious bathroom’, says Angelo Ascue, Associate Director of Sales. The luxe five-star bedding finished off with Summit Hotel’s signature pillows complete a relaxing stay. The Summit Suites also affords its guests amazing views of the Mt. Isarog Nature Park. Mt. Isarong Nature Park is about a half-hour away Naga City Park which offers nature lovers a variety of activities from bird watching, biking, trekking and many more.

Guests who check in Summit Hotel Naga can use the self-check-in kiosks. “Our guests may check-in safely and conveniently at their own pace. There are dedicated Front Office Associates who will greet the guests upon their arrival, “says Annalyn Yap, Group General Manager, Summit and Go Hotels.

SAMPLE AND ENJOY LOCAL FARE AT CAFÉ SUMMIT

With Bicol as one of the most visited gastronomic destinations in the Philippines, guests may indulge in the specially prepared menu of Summit Hotel Naga’s all-day dining restaurant, the Café Summit. Here, guests can feast on iconic Bicolano fare while enjoying the dining outlet’s a cozy and comfortable atmosphere. Be one of the first to try the restaurant’s signature dishes such as Sorsi, a local version of scallops originated from Sorsogon, or Café Summit’s lava burger, featuring a house-made burger patty and topped with melted cheese and BBQ sauce and served in black buns, and for those with a sweet tooth- their own version of mint chocolate dome awaits them.

THE PREFERRED BUSINESS MAN’S HOTEL IN THE REGION

Summit Hotel Naga is poised to become the newest business conference hotel in Metropolitan Naga, with business travelers taking full advantage of the Hotel’s MICE facilities. “Summit Hotel Naga offers a complete banquet facilities portfolio best suited for both business and social events,” Angelo Ascue.

Interested parties can take a look at Summit Hotel Naga’s 46-sq.m Asog function room as well as its 566 sqm pillarless Isarog Ballroom, which can then be partitioned off into 3 separate ballrooms and can accommodate up to 700 guests, theater setup. An outdoor patio, 276 sqm in size, is also available for patrons who prefer to dine alfresco. The hotel also has a fitness center and an outdoor pool for guests who wish to relax after a hard day’s work. GO JOTELS PLUS NAGA OPENS IN 2 ND QUARTER 2022.

The new Go Hotels Plus Naga is slated to formally open in the second quarter of 2022. “We are pleased to announce the opening of Go Hotels Plus Naga, our upgraded essential value brand.”, Joy De Mesa. This is located right next-door Summit Hotel Naga. The 68-room hotel is the second in the Go Hotels Plus brand and will sport a new and refreshed look with many Instagram-worthy corners within the property. Go Hotels Plus Naga offers rooms designed for maximum comfort at affordable rates. Business travelers may also take full advantage of the Hotel’s 3 meeting rooms, which can comfortably seat as many as 15 persons.

Summit Hotel Naga and Go Hotels Plus Naga are located at Robinsons Place Naga Complex, Almeda Highway, Brgy. Triangulo, Naga City, Camarines Sur.

For inquiries and reservations, you may contact (02)8397-0111 or email reservations@summithotels.ph. Follow SummitHotelsandResortPH on Facebook and summit_hotels on Twitter and Instagram for more updates on Summit Hotels.