Sulu Martial Law tablado kina Sotto, Lacson

Hindi na umano kailangan pang magpatupad ng Martial law sa Sulu kasunod ng dalawang sunod na pagsabog na ikinasawi ng 15 katao at ikinasugat ng 75 iba pa.

Ayon kay Senador Panfilo Lacson, mayroon ng Anti-Terror law at ang kailangan lang ay maipatupad ito para makatulong sa pagresolba sa terorismo sa Mindanao.

“We have passed a strong Anti-Terrorism Law for our security forces to better address terrorism in Mindanao and the rest of the country,” sabi ni Lacson.

“Unfortunately, amidst the numerous petitions against the measure, the agencies tasked to craft the implementing rules and regulations of the law have not yet issued the same which could have given our law enforcement agencies and the AFP the impetus to fully implement the law with efficacy and confidence, even proactively as we have included even “inchoate offenses” punishable for even at the stage of planning and preparation. With all that said, another declaration of martial law in Mindanao or Sulu may not be necessary,” dagdag pa nito.

Ganito rin ang pahayag ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III. “No need. Anti- terror law is already in place. That was one of the reasons we passed it, we are hoping it will solve the terrorism in Mindanao.”

Si Lacson at Sotto ay parehong author ng Anti-Terrorism Law sa Senado.

Nauna nang inirekomenda ni Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana sa Malacanang ang deklarasyon ng Martial Law dahil sa kambal na pagsabog sa Sulu.(Dindo Matining/Kiko Cueto)