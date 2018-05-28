Suko sa sakit, stress: Sharon gusto nang mawala

Dumagsa ang dasal ng mga fan para kay S­haron Cuneta dahil sa Instagram post niya kamakailan. Nag-aalala na rin ang mga fan dahil madalas nga ay may sakit ang megastar.

Heto ang post ni Sharon­:

“In my van on my way home from my meetin­g with Star Cinema the othe­r night, I started feeling symptoms of trangkaso. Before I went up to the condo I was already dizzy. So that night I, as usual, took meds to make it kontra.

“Yesterday I didn’t tell you na but I spent the whole day in bed with my body chilling and aching all over, taking meds and Berocca and having a massage, giving my body a chance to rest and hopefully, heal.

“Today I was supposed to see my throat doctor but even that I had to cancel as my body is demanding that we sleep, be silent, leave all the stress behind.

“It’s gotten so that I fantasize about disappearing altogether one day, with no one knowing where I am. Just for a while.

“But life and my work need so much from me. That fantasy will have to wait a long time before having the chance to turn into reality. Please say a prayer for me again?

“Am just so, so tired… of everything. Will go back to sleep now. Love you guys. God bless us all.”

Pero kahapon ay okey na ulit si Sharon. Masasaya na naman ang mga post niya sa Instagram niya.

At siguro nga, dala lang ng sakit, ­pagod at stress ang lahat kaya ginusto niyang mawala pansalamantala lang.