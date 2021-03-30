Subsidiya ibigay ng cash – Drilon

Hinimok ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon ang gobyerno na gawing cash ang ibibigay na P1,000 assistance sa mga benepisaryo kesa ibigay ito ng ‘in-kind’.

“The 1,000 ‘ayuda’ is needed by our hungry countrymen, unemployed country men but the instructions that it be in kind has its own disadvantages,” pahayag ni Drilon sa panayam sa ANC.

“As I said, the logistics costs—ask any businessman— 10 percent is a normal logistics cost of purchase, etc,” dagdag nito.

Bukod sa logistic cost, sinabi ni Drilon na maaaring magkaroon ng korapsiyon kung ibibigay ang pera nang direkta sa mga lokal na opis­yal.

“I can assure you a week from now, you will hear allegations of corruption in the purchase of this ayuda in kind from the local government units. Just give it in cash, simplier,” sabi ni Dri­lon. (Dindo Matining)