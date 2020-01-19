Stevens sumakit ang ulo kay Booker

SUMAKIT ang ulo ni Boston Celtics coach Brad ­Stevens kay Devin Booker, lahat ng naisip na paraan ay ibinato na pero hindi ­napigil ang Phoenix Suns guard.

Sabado nang gabi, ­pasabog ng 39 points, 10 rebounds at 9 assists si Booker sa TD Garden para ihatid ang Phoenix sa 123-119 panalo kontra ­Boston.

Nilusaw ng Suns ang franchise-record 11 3-pointers ni Marcus Smart.

Ibang klaseng depensa – box-and-one – ang ginamit ni Stevens kay Booker pero hindi umubra.

“We played a little bit of a zone and we were going to take our chances with other guys,” ­paliwanag ng coach. “I think we played a triangle-and-two my second year (in Boston) in the pla­yoffs against (­Kyrie) Irving and (LeBron) James. That was ­probably the last time, but he was killing us.”

May isang acrobatic shot pa si ­Booker. Na-foul habang pa-drive kanan, ­habang nasa ere ay pumihit at ­binato ang bola ­over-the-shoulder. Pasok.

Nag-ambag ng 26 points at 15 rebounds si Deandre Ayton, tumapos ng career-best 26 points si Mikal Bridges sa Suns. (Vladi Eduarte)