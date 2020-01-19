Stevens sumakit ang ulo kay Booker
SUMAKIT ang ulo ni Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens kay Devin Booker, lahat ng naisip na paraan ay ibinato na pero hindi napigil ang Phoenix Suns guard.
Sabado nang gabi, pasabog ng 39 points, 10 rebounds at 9 assists si Booker sa TD Garden para ihatid ang Phoenix sa 123-119 panalo kontra Boston.
Nilusaw ng Suns ang franchise-record 11 3-pointers ni Marcus Smart.
Ibang klaseng depensa – box-and-one – ang ginamit ni Stevens kay Booker pero hindi umubra.
“We played a little bit of a zone and we were going to take our chances with other guys,” paliwanag ng coach. “I think we played a triangle-and-two my second year (in Boston) in the playoffs against (Kyrie) Irving and (LeBron) James. That was probably the last time, but he was killing us.”
May isang acrobatic shot pa si Booker. Na-foul habang pa-drive kanan, habang nasa ere ay pumihit at binato ang bola over-the-shoulder. Pasok.
Nag-ambag ng 26 points at 15 rebounds si Deandre Ayton, tumapos ng career-best 26 points si Mikal Bridges sa Suns. (Vladi Eduarte)