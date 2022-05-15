Statement of support for Majority leader Martin Romualdez

Abante Online
The Nacionalista Party is throwing its full support to Leyte 1st District Representative and House Majority leader Ferdinand Martin Romualdez to become the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. His outstanding performance as Majority Floor Leader of the 18th Congress shepherding vital legislation and building consensus and harmony among the diverse members of the House make him well-suited for the Speakership.

The Nacionalista Party believes that Speaker Romualdez will be a vital cog as the incoming Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. administration fulfill its vision of unity and prosperity for the country.

