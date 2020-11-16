State of calamity sa Luzon ideklara – NDRRMC

KASUNOD ng matinding dagok at mga nasira ng magkakasunod na bagyong Quinta, Rolly at Ulysses, ay sinabi ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council na irerekomenda nila ang posibilidad na ilagay sa state of calamity ang kabuuan ng Luzon.

Sa pahayag ng NDRRMC, inaprubahan ito ng buong NDRRM at ibinigay na kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang rekomedasyon.

“It was approved during the meeting the recommendation for President Rodrigo Duterte to place under state of calamity the entire Luzon to address the impacts of the latest typhoons that hit the country. It was also agreed during the meeting to convene a technical working group of the joint prevention, mitigation, and preparedness clusters of the NDRRMC to assess the current dam management,” ayon sa NDRRMC.

Inatasan rin ni NDRRMC Chairperson and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ang Pagasa na muling pagaralan ang lahat ng data kaugnay sa pagbibigay ng babala sa matinding mga bagyo.

“The chairperson raised various concerns to different agencies. Among other matters discussed were the provision of assistance to the affected farmers and fisher folk; road clearing; shelter requirements; and other recovery interventions,” sinabi ng NDRRMC.

Sa ngayon ay hihintayin na lamang nila ang opisyal na anunsyo mula kay Pangulong Duterte kung aaprubahan ito o hindi.(Kiko Cueto)