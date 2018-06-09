Standhardinger lalaro ngayon

May green light si Christian Standhardinger para maglaro sa FIBA 3×3 World Cup. Uumpisahan ng Phi­lippine team ang kampanya kontra Brazil alas-3:10 mamayang hapon sa Philippine Arena sa Bocaue. Babalik ang Filipinos nang 6:40 pm para banggain ang Mongolia.

Dalawang laro ng San Miguel Beer sa PBA Commissioner’s Cup na lumiban ang 6-foot-7 Fil-German dahil sa namamagang tuhod.

Huwebes ng gabi, kinumpirma ni Team Pilipinas manager Butch Antonio na lalaro ang top pick overall ng SMB noong 2017.

“Yes, he will be playing,” paniniguro ni Antonio. “As a matter of fact, they practiced earlier this afternoon.”

Ang ‘they’ ay sina Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, RR Pogoy at Troy Rosario.

Kung may isang dapat pang ikatuwa ng fans, ito ang pagkakasama ni Rosario sa “Top 5 men’s player to watch” ng FIBA sa 3×3 tournament.

Kasama ni Rosario sa listahan sina Dusan Bulut ng Serbia, Michael Link­later ng Canada, Karlis Lasmanis ng Latvia, at si Japan star Tomoya Ochiai na may nickname na “The Worm” at gamit ang jersey number 91 bilang tribute kay Dennis Rodman.

“He’s one of the reasons why people say this is the best Filipino national team in 3×3 history,” deskripsiyon ng FIBA sa 6-foot-7 ­Gilas mainstay at TNT Ka­Tropa forward.

“Troy Rosario can do anything: outrebound a 7-footer, dunk, shoot from downtown. Plus he’s got hands softer than your favorite pillow. He’s like his teammate Stanley Pringle: once he pops he can’t stop.”