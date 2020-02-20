Stalzer ‘natatakam’ kay Kalei
EXCITED na para sa kanyang ika-pitong sunod na season si American import Lindsay Stalzer sa muling paghataw sa Philippine SuperLiga Grand Prix 2020 na magsisimula sa Pebrero 29.
Kasama pa rin ang F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, kampeonato pa rin ang hangad ni Stalzer para sa kanyang koponan.
“This is my seventh season here and I can’t believe it. I am super excited, I love coming back here and each season is a new challenge, new opportunity but of course, the same goal,” sambit ni Stalzer.
Related Posts
Kaabang-abang rin ngayong taon ang pagsasanib puwersa nina Stalzer at ace player Kalei Mau para sa Cargo Movers.
“Kalei is a super good addition to the team. I love having her around. She brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm and power to the practices and of course, she’ll bring it to the game,” saad ni Stalzer. (Janiel Abby Toralba)