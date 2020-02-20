Una sa Balita


Stalzer ‘natatakam’ kay Kalei

EXCITED na para sa kanyang ­ika-pitong sunod na ­season si American import ­Lindsay ­Stalzer sa muling ­paghataw sa Philippine ­SuperLiga Grand Prix 2020 na ­magsi­simula sa Pebrero 29.

Kasama pa rin ang F2 ­Logistics Cargo Movers, kampeonato pa rin ang hangad ni Stalzer para sa kanyang koponan.

“This is my seventh season here and I can’t ­believe it. I am super excited, I love coming back here and each season is a new ­challenge, new opportunity but of course, the same goal,” sambit ni Stalzer.

Kaabang-abang rin ngayong taon ang pagsasanib puwersa nina Stalzer at ace player Kalei Mau para sa Cargo Movers.

“Kalei is a super good ­addition to the team. I love ­having her around. She brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm and power to the practices and of course, she’ll bring it to the game,” saad ni Stalzer. (­Janiel Abby Toralba)

