Stajcic ihahanda na World Cup-bound PH 11

Ihahanda na ni national coach Alen Stajcic ang national women’s soccter team na sasabak sa 9th International Football Federation Women’s World Cup 2023 sa Australia at New Zealand.

Napaso na ang kontrata ng Australian sa Philippine squad pagkaran ng kampanya ng Nationals sa 20th Asian Football Confederation 2022 Women’s Asian Cup sa Pune, pero ipinahayag ng Philippine Football Federation na pahahabain pa ang serbisyo niya sa team.

“I think one of the key points to the group was, there are more competitions there is for spots within the group and within the team moving into the future,” litanya ni Stajcic Martes.

“The 23 girls, there are 25, two were standby players. Just because those 25 were the ones that procured that special moment and that special place in history and brought the team to the World Cup, it doesn’t mean that they will be in the World Cup.”

Sa pamumuno ni Stajcic, nasungkit ng Pinay booters ang puwesto sa World Cup sa unang pagkakataon nang ungusan sa Asian Cup quarterfinals ang Chinese Taipei, 4-3.

Nasa radar ng bench tactician na palaguin pa ang national training pool pa-World Cup sa Hulyo-Agosto ng susunod na taon.

Kabilang sa nakatakdang mga torneo na PH 11 ngayong taon ang 31st Southeast Asian Games sa Hanoi, Vietnam sa Mayo, ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship sa Hulyo sa Maynila, at 19th Asian Games sa Hangzhou, China sa Setyembre.

“The team will only flourish when we have more depth, more players competing for spots. More players will be playing. That’s really the ambition of the team, whether they are competing in the Philippines, whether they are identified somewhere else around the world. We need more players that will push the team to a new level,” panapos na giit ni Stajcic. (Janiel Abby Toralba)