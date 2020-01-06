Sta. Lucia mas mabangis sa 2020

Kaabang-ABANG ang gagawing upgrade ng Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors para sa Philippine SuperLiga 2020 season.

Sa kanilang Facebook account, nagbalik-tanaw ang koponan sa kanilang mga nakaraang kampanya at para sa kanilang patuloy na pag-usad sa liga.

“There would be no such thing as the future if the past did not pave the way. That said, before we move forward to #thenewSTALUCIA, allow us to offer our sincerest gratitude to these hardworking people who were part of our previous campaigns like #StaLucia2K18, #rebuildtheLAND, and more.”

Nagpasalamat din ang koponan sa mga naging parte ng Team Sta. Lucia.

“To the coaches, managers, trainers, physical therapists, team staff, and especially the players who represented Team Sta. Lucia with pride and dignity, maraming, maraming salamat!”

“We wish you all the best in your path in this new decade and beyond. Philippine Superliga,” saad pa sa post.

Ilan sa mga kilalang player ng Sta. Lucia ay sina Pam Lastimosa, Becca Rivera, Amanda Villanueva, Joy Dacoron, Jho Maraguinot, Rachel Austero at iba pa. (JAT)