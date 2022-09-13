‘Squid Game’ wagi ng award sa Emmys

Patuloy sa paglikha ng ingay sa America ang Netflix series na “Squid Game” sa paghakot naman nito ngayon ng parangal sa Emmy Awards 2022.

Wagi si Lee Jung-jae bilang Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Siya ang unang aktor mula sa Asya na nakakuha ng naturang award, at ikaapat na Asyano na kumopo na ng acting category award sa Emmys.

Si Hollywood star Zendaya Coleman naman ang naging kauna-unahang Black woman na nanalo ng Lead Actress in a Drama Series, at pinakabatang 2-time winner sa Emmys.

Maging ang direktor ng “Squid Game” na si Hwang Dong-hyuk ay wagi rin sa Directing for a Drama Series category.

Heto ang kumpletong listahan ng mga nagwagi sa Emmy Awards 2022:

Drama Series: “Succession”; Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso”; Limited or Anthology Series: “The White Lotus”;

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”); Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong (“Succession”); Directing for a Comedy Series: MJ Delaney (“Ted Lasso”);

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (“Hacks”); Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Zendaya (“Euphoria”);

Directing for a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-hyuk (“Squid Game”); Writing for a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”);

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”); Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Jerrod Carmichael (“Rothaniel”); Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Mike White (The White Lotus); Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Mike White (The White Lotus); Competition Program: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”;

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”); Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”);

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”; Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”;

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”); Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”); Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Julia Garner (“Ozark”); Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”);

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”); Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”). (Batuts Lopez)